Grab Xbox Series X and Series S at All-Time Low Prices for Black Friday

With less than a week to go until Black Friday, retailers are pulling out all the stops. Thousands of items are already on sale, and that means it's a great time to snag some of those big-ticket items on your wish list. If you've been holding out on a next-gen gaming console, now's the time to snag one at a great price. Both Walmart and Best Buy have slashed prices on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to all-time low prices -- but be quick, because these deals won't likely stick around.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

If you're looking to spend the least amount of money, you'll want to go with the all-digital Xbox Series S. Walmart has the Xbox Series S bundle for $249 right now -- that includes the 512GB console and wireless controller, along with a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so that you can start playing as soon as you get it set up. That's a $51 savings on the Series S and the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy currently has the same deal available for just $1 more.

But if you prefer having the option to play game disks, you'll want to grab the Xbox Series X. It supports up to 8K resolution, comes with 1TB of storage and has an optical drive. Right now Walmart has the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle, which comes with the console as well as a digital game voucher for Diablo IV available for just $439. That's a $61 savings on the console alone and the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy's deal on this set isn't as quite as impressive at $450, but that's still a solid savings.

And if you are just looking for the console, Walmart is offering that as well for $449, which still saves you $51. Again, Best Buy is offering a similar deal for just $1 more right now -- but it gets better. If you purchase the Xbox Series X from Best Buy for $450, you'll also get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase, essentially saving you a value of $100. The only catch is that you'll have to use in-store pickup and supplies are limited, so you'll want to act fast to score this offer.

Be sure to check out other Best Buy Black Friday deals on top tech. And for savings on other consoles, we've rounded up Black Friday PS5 deals as well as Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to help you game more for less.