Grab Windows 11 Pro and a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $60

This bundle deal is a great way to upgrade your current computer with two lifetime licenses for a one-time fee.

Adrian Marlow
Contributor
Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional boxes
Microsoft/CNET

If you're still running Windows 10 and are looking to upgrade your current computer to Windows 11 -- the latest Windows operating system -- you may want to go ahead and spring for the Pro version. Downloading it directly from Microsoft will cost you $200. However, if you're looking for a bargain you can get it -- along with lifetime access to top productivity apps via Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 -- for just $60 at StackSocial for a limited time with a bundle that saves you 85%. There's no expiry listed for this offer, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at StackSocial

Windows 11 Pro offers some additional features that you won't find on the base version, including Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and much more. You'll receive an activation key that you can use on up to three devices. Not all computers are compatible, so if you're considering upgrading, be sure to check out the system requirements before you purchase. 

Your purchase comes with a lifetime license to Office Professional 2021 as well, which includes popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, OneNote and more. With a single one-time payment, you'll retain lifetime access on the installed PC, which will save you a ton over the recurring charges you'll accrue via a Microsoft 365 subscription and offers you more than the free online version of Microsoft Office. However, it's worth noting that you'll be limited to installing Office on just one computer and the "lifetime" part of the license refers to the lifetime of the machine you install it on.

