Deals

Grab Up to 50% Off Clothing, Footwear and Gear at REI

Stay toasty and comfortable in discounted apparel for all your new year travels.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
An orange coat and blue backpack
REI

REI is running a sale for up to 50% off clearance clothing and footwear with thousands of styles and colors for any adventure. If you're going on a trip to ski, surf, hike and more, now is the perfect time to stock up on fashionable coats, hats and other gear to keep you protected and ready for anything.

When you're on the go and need hydration, you can use this CamelBak Octane 25 L hydration pack for $108. Not only can you hold water, but there are compartments that securely holds storage for snacks and gear.  

If you're camping with one other person, get this REI Co-op backpacking bundle for $244 (save 30%). This bundle is a two person tent for three seasons, insulated air sleeping pad and a sleeping bag. Plus, this bundle will also keep you as dry as possible for wet environments since it's water resistant.

Love Patagonia? Then you should snag this Nano puff jacket for men (cabin gold, Sequoia red and tidepool blue only) for $161. This jacket was made to trap body heat and block the wind at the same time. Women can get the same jacket for $161 as well in even more colors. 

There are plenty of clearance items worth your time. If you want comfortable clothing and gear head over to REI for more epic deals today. 

