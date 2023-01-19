Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker Movie Theaters Reimagined Fatphobia Is Killing Us All 49 Netflix Movies for 2023 Smart Feeder IDs Birds iPhone Safety Check 8 Best Exercises Year of the Rabbit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Grab Two Eyeglasses for the Price of One With This Coupon Code

Eyebuydirect.com is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to celebrate the new moon.

Zarrin Ahmed headshot
Zarrin Ahmed

New year, new you!

Starting the year off right might include resolutions and decisions that will benefit you in the long term. It could also mean having a new vision for your life or something you want to focus on this year. If you're in the market for new glasses that'll last you beyond the next 12 months, look no further.

Eyebuydirect.com now has a buy-one-get-one-free offer in celebration of the new moon. No, this isn't some witchy stuff and doesn't involve spell-casting. All you have to do is enter the code LUNARBOGO and get your second frame free.

Eyeglasses and sunglasses
See at Eyebuydirect.com

This sale applies to both eyeglasses and sunglasses. Whatever your style, you're sure to find it here. This could also be a good opportunity to try out new styles without sacrificing hundreds of dollars on a new pair of eyeglasses. 

You can choose from different styles including artsy, bold, classic, eco-friendly, retro and street style. If you're unsure about a style, you can check out Eyebuydirect.com's virtual try-on software. The site also has the fit and style quiz which will help you figure out which glasses are right for you.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.