Grab This USB-C SD Card Reader From Anker for $12

Sync and transfer files from your SD and microSD cards across all of your devices.

An Anker USB-C SD card reader is displayed against a yellow background.
Memory cards are often used in our cameras, phones and other portable devices, but when you want to transfer pictures and other data you'll need a memory card reader. While some devices come with built-in slots for memory cards, more and more on the market do not -- but you can solve that problem by snagging an SD card reader. This plug and play SD card reader from Anker is discounted by 10% right now, bringing the price to just $12. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

A portable card reader is an easy way for you to sync and share files across multiple devices, and this one has slots for both SD and microSD cards, offering universal compatibility and ultimate versatility. Its USB-C port makes it compatible with many computers, tablets and phones and according to Anker it can sync up to 5,120-megabits-per-second for fast data transfer on the go. It's also slim and case friendly, so you should be able to use it even if you have other peripherals in use on your computer or if your device has a protective case. At this price, it's a solid deal.

