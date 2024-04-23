Grab This Smart Plug Two-Pack for Less Than $20

When you think of gadgets for your smart home, products like speakers and smart lights might be the first to come to mind. However, smart plugs are a useful addition as well, controlling the flow of electricity to connected devices -- and giving even traditional devices, like a basic lamp, some of the capabilities of smart gadgets. The Linkind Matter smart plug is a great option, and now you get can two of them for only $17. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

This duo smart plug deal from Linkind is hard to beat. The two-pack retails for $29 and is currently on sale for $20. In addition to that discount, there is a $3 on-page coupon that will bring the total down to just $17. This smart plug is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, so no matter what ecosystem your home runs on, this plug should work with your devices. Setup is super easy and can be connected through a single app on your mobile phone. With this plug in place, you can use your phone to turn things on and off when you aren't home. You can also schedule when your devices will be on or off, allowing you to set things up once and then not have to manage them further.

If you're looking for other ways to amp up your smart home, check out this roundup of the best deals happening now on other smart home gadgets.