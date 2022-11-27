Grab This Smart Garage Accessory for Just $17 During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Nowadays anything can be "smart," so why not make your garage smart-home powered too? With the , you'll never have to worry about your garage door closing again. Today, you can get this smart garage device from Chamberlain for $17 (save 43%) at Amazon, which matches the all-time low for it. This deal is a part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event where you can snag hundreds of deals for less.

Like most smart devices, the MyQ smart garage control allows you to open your garage door from anywhere with your smart phone through a companion app. It's also compatible with Google Assistant, though not Amazon Alexa, so you can control it with the sound of your voice through Google smart home hubs and speakers. It allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, get notifications about any activity while you're away and grant access to up to three guests.

And if you're a frequent online shopper, you can use it to sign up for Amazon's Key service, which gives delivery drivers one-time access to your garage to leave your packages inside, where they'll be safe from porch pirates.

