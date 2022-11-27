Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Grab This Smart Garage Accessory for Just $17 During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

This MyQ Smart Garage Control is back down to its lowest price ever.
The MyQ smart garage control and app
Chamberlain

Nowadays anything can be "smart," so why not make your garage smart-home powered too? With the MyQ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth equipped smart garage control, you'll never have to worry about your garage door closing again. Today, you can get this smart garage device from Chamberlain for $17 (save 43%) at Amazon, which matches the all-time low for it. This deal is a part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event where you can snag hundreds of deals for less. 

Read more: Black Friday Smart Home Deals: Save Big on Smart Locks, Doorbells, Speakers and More

See at Amazon

Like most smart devices, the MyQ smart garage control allows you to open your garage door from anywhere with your smart phone through a companion app. It's also compatible with Google Assistant, though not Amazon Alexa, so you can control it with the sound of your voice through Google smart home hubs and speakers. It allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, get notifications about any activity while you're away and grant access to up to three guests.

And if you're a frequent online shopper, you can use it to sign up for Amazon's Key service, which gives delivery drivers one-time access to your garage to leave your packages inside, where they'll be safe from porch pirates.

Read more: Best smart garage door controllers in 2022