Grab This Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream for 55% Off While You Still Can

There are a ton of streaming channels you can subscribe to, whether you love sitcoms or sports, but not all of them can help you learn or have an impact on your outlook. If you're a fan of watching documentaries and want to make 2024 the year of learning, then Curiosity Stream is for you.

Made by the same folks who founded Discovery, with Curiosity Stream you get thousands of excellent documentaries and orignial series, ad-free, and right now, you can grab a standard lifetime subscription for just $170. That's a 57% discount on the usual $400 price tag, so it's well worth grabbing, just be aware that the deal ends on Jan. 22, so snap it up quickly before it ends.

From history to deep space to the wilds of nature, this streaming service gives you instant access to award-winning, educational digital content. Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream delivers documentaries that cover a wide range of topics. Learn about deep space from Stephen Hawking, experience an excavation at Pompeii and travel the world experiencing new places -- from remote jungles to European cities -- all without leaving home.

The Curiosity Stream standard plan includes streaming and downloadable content so you can watch offline. It's easy to search, bookmark or resume viewing, and is compatible with both mobile and desktop devices and smart TVs, though you'll want to double-check the system requirements before you purchase. For example, requirements include Android and Android TV 5.0 and up; iOS 11 and up; Apple TV 3rd gen and earlier via AirPlay; and Xbox One, among others. There are regular content updates, too, so we're betting it would take you more than a lifetime to watch it all. Just be sure to redeem the offer code within 30 days of purchase.

If Curiosity Stream isn't for you, be sure to hit up our list of the best streaming service deals for the latest offers on Disney Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more.