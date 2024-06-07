Grab This Handy Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand With 30% Off

Wireless charging is a cool and convenient feature that's becoming more common in new devices. Being able to charge your phone, headphones and even smartwatches without having to rely on an ever-deteriorating charging port and frayed cable is amazing. If you're looking for a new wireless charger for your Apple devices, take a look at this Anker wireless 3-in-1 charging stand while it's 30% off on Amazon.

This handy stand has a wireless charger built into its base and then two more on the pole extending up from it. Each of these can charge a different device, with the base being great for AirPods, the first arm being for an Apple Watch and the top arm designed for an iPhone. The whole thing is protected by Anker's ActiveShield, which checks temperatures to make sure things don't overheat. It comes with a USB-C 40-watt cable as well, which means it'll even fast-charge your devices.

A device like this is basically a must-have for anyone who's already deeply entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and wants to either free up some outlet slots or cut down on the number of cords cluttering up their desk or nightstand. But if this isn't quite what you need, check out our list of the best wireless chargers to see some other options.