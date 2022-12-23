CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Grab This Govee Glide Y Light for Its Lowest Price Yet With a $40 Coupon

Get the programmable lighting set for $190 on Amazon after applying the coupon.

Zarrin Ahmed
Zarrin Ahmed

As someone who's sensitive to lighting, choosing which kind of lights I put in a room can really affect my mood and productivity. That's why it's always good to be thoughtful when tailoring the ambient lighting in your spaces. 

For Govee, lighting is an art that complements your entertainment. The company's light strips are a perfect backdrop for TVs and monitors, elevating viewing and listening experiences with multicolored LEDs that can sync with your games and shows.

Right now, you can grab the Govee Glide Y lights for just $190 (save $40) when you apply an on-site coupon offered by Amazon. 

Govee Glide Y lights
$190 at Amazon

The Govee Glide series offers creative wall lights that can add more personalization and creativity to your home. These lights can be both app- and voice-controlled. The package includes seven separate light sticks, each of which can be programmed to display up to 16.8 million different colors. They can be set up with over 40 scene modes for your gaming room, living room or bedroom. The lights are also ideal for parties and special occasions -- like a colorful New Year's Eve celebration, for instance. 

