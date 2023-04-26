Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Asus Gaming Handheld, Hands-OnClimate and a Livable FutureWayfair's Huge 48-Hour SaleComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar Batteries7 Tips to Protect Your EyesVerizon 5G Home InternetEV Tax Credit
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Grab This Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen Cellular Model for $50 Less

Now you can save even more on this value smartwatch that still boasts a ton of great features.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen) is displayed against an orange background.
Apple/CNET

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, but you're on a budget, the Apple Watch SE is a great choice. It's our pick for best value Apple Watch and grants its users many of the features other models offer without breaking the bank. And right now, you can save even more. Amazon is offering the cellular model of the 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE in Starlight for just $249 -- that's a $50 savings. 

See at Amazon

This 40mm smartwatch has fitness tracking, sleep tracking, health and safety features (including crash detection) and more. And with a cellular plan, you won't have to carry your phone around to make calls, send texts, stream music or even make payments with Apple Pay. You'll also be able to wear this watch in the shower or while swimming. And it gets up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. It's worth noting that the SE 2 lacks some of the features available on other models, including an always-on display or a QWERTY keyboard -- but at this price, it's still a solid option for any Apple fans looking for a reliable smartwatch without the higher price tag. 

Are you interested in other models? Be sure to check out our roundup of Apple Watch deals to see if there's a discount available. 

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image