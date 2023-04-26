Grab This Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen Cellular Model for $50 Less

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, but you're on a budget, the Apple Watch SE is a great choice. It's our pick for best value Apple Watch and grants its users many of the features other models offer without breaking the bank. And right now, you can save even more. Amazon is offering the cellular model of the 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE in Starlight for just $249 -- that's a $50 savings.

This 40mm smartwatch has fitness tracking, sleep tracking, health and safety features (including crash detection) and more. And with a cellular plan, you won't have to carry your phone around to make calls, send texts, stream music or even make payments with Apple Pay. You'll also be able to wear this watch in the shower or while swimming. And it gets up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. It's worth noting that the SE 2 lacks some of the features available on other models, including an always-on display or a QWERTY keyboard -- but at this price, it's still a solid option for any Apple fans looking for a reliable smartwatch without the higher price tag.

Are you interested in other models? Be sure to check out our roundup of Apple Watch deals to see if there's a discount available.

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared