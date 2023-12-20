Grab This 8-in-1 Power Strip for Your Next Trip for Just $13 With Prime

Whether you love to travel or it's part of your job, it can be a real inconvenience to check into your hotel room and discover that your charger won't quite reach from the wall to where you need it. Having a power strip on hand is a quick fix to that problem, and you can grab one of these must-have travel accessories for as low as $13 right now if you're a Prime member. With both the Prime discount and the additional savings you'll get from using promo code 5UADIFZ9W8IC at checkout, the $26 list price on this versatile 8-in-1 power strip is cut in half.

This power strip can be used at home or in the office just fine, but it's when traveling that it really comes into its own. The thin, flat cord means that it won't get caught under doors if needed and the long 5-foot cable ensures that you'll be able to charge with plenty of cable to spare. Even the plug itself is super thin to ensure you can squeeze it in should space be restricted behind furniture.

You'll be able to power several devices at once since this power strip turns a single AC outlet into four. You can do even more with it, thanks to the three USB-A ports and a single USB-C port for charging up phones, tablets and whatever else you're lugging around. The only thing it's really lacking is built-in surge protection, although that's a positive if you plan to use this power strip on a cruise ship where surge protectors are generally prohibited.

Amazon's product page doesn't say anything about when this deal will end, so keep that in mind when you're planning your order. Note as well that the deal is only available on the white version, although we're not sure that it really matters what color your power strip is anyway. If you do want to invest in a different color or you need a longer cord, there are 10- and 15-foot versions available, and you can use the promo code for a 10% discount, although the cost won't be quite as low as this particular model.

