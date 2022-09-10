Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies

As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.

Now through Sept. 12, you can grab a with 4K UHD resolution for $450, plus the company is throwing in a 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 smart display, 30 days for FuboTV and three months of Apple TV Plus for free. That's a total value of $285 in savings.

This 4K TV is perfect for any entertainment space because in addition to the huge display, it also supports HDR10 and upscales your content automatically. It also features DTS Studio Sound, providing immersive audio while you stream all your favorite movies and shows.

The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, AV jacks, a USB port and more, ensuring that you can connect whatever speakers, gaming consoles or disk players you want. Plus, the included Alexa voice remote makes controlling your sound, searching for content and switching between inputs super easy and convenient.

It even has parental controls that allow you to block channels or content with certain ratings so that you don't always have to keep an eye on youngsters who might want to use the space while adults are completing other tasks around the home.

And the free Echo Show 5 is a great product as well. The smart display's speaker sounds as good as an Echo Dot and the display works well as a digital photo frame. Plus, it serves as a clock, can make video calls and will even let you check the weather. It's a nice addition to a bedside or end table.

As for the FuboTV deal, that offer is available to new subscribers only, but as long as you don't currently have an Apple TV+ account, new and returning subscribers can cash in on those three free months of service.

If you're looking for a different size or an OLED screen, check out the other TV deals we've found so that you can find a suitable set to spruce up your space for fall.

Read more: Best Smart Soundbar for 2022