Grab This 65-Inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,697 and Get $170 In Bonus Gift Cards

OLED screens may offer the best image quality around, but they tend to be prohibitively expensive. Sometimes, however, you can find great deals on OLED TVs that make nabbing one for your entertainment space a lot easier. The LG C2 remains the best high-end TV for the money, according to CNET's David Katzmaier, and right now at , you can get the 65-inch model for just $1,697. That's an $800 savings and matches . But if you make your purchase with BuyDig you'll also snag two free Visa gift cards worth $170 in total that you can use anywhere. And your purchase also includes a four-year extended warranty.

The TV itself is optimized for a true cinematic experience at home, as its a9 Gen 5 AI processor, 8 million self-lit pixels, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a Filmmaker Mode combine to give it "better picture quality than any non-OLED TV," according to Katzmaier. And if you're a gamer, this TV has Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz so you can have lag-free gaming sessions -- along with four HDMI 2.1 ports for your consoles or other devices. Katzmaier says these are "best-in-class gaming features."

There's also built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and more, which means you can use voice commands to control this set and connected devices. You can also get personalized recommendations for every member of your family by making separate accounts.

If you're looking for a different size, BuyDig has other models on sale, too. The gift card amount will vary based on the size you choose. It's also worth noting that you can get this TV at for $100 less, but you won't get those extras like the Visa gift cards or the four-year extended warranty. And if you don't need an OLED TV, there are plenty of other cheap TV deals worth checking out.