Grab This 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $50 During 1-Day Sale

Air fryers have changed the game on getting crispy wings, fries and other favorites at home. They use little to no oil, making them both healthier and less of a hassle than using traditional frying methods. If you've been considering getting one of these popular kitchen gadgets for your home, check out this Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer. Normally $100, you can get the matte black model with gold accents for half the price during today's one-day sale at Best Buy. That brings the price to just $50 -- but this deal expires tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon.

This high-capacity 6-quart air fryer can prepare up to 5 pounds of food at a time. Plus, it's easy to use. This device can do a number of things, including fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat at the press of a button, cooking with a temperature range of up to 400 degrees. Whether you're making an afterschool snack or a full dinner, this nifty gadget can be a big help -- and unlike traditional ovens, you'll never have to preheat, which can save you time. Plus, it has 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off and gives an audible alert so you won't have to worry about overcooking your meal. And when you're done, just toss the pan and crisping tray into the dishwasher for a fast and easy cleanup.

If you're looking for an air fryer with other features, a dual-basket model or one with a different capacity, be sure shop other air fryer deals we've found to find what you need at a great price.

