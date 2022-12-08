Apple Music Karaoke Mode Musk Briefly Not Richest COVID Variants Call of Duty and Nintendo 'Avatar 2' Director 19 Gizmo and Gadget Gifts Gifts $30 and Under Anker MagGo for iPhones
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test TVs
Deals

Grab This 58-Inch Samsung 4K TV for Just $360 During 1-Day Deal at Best Buy

Upgrade your entertainment space and stream your favorite content in 4K.
A 58-inch Samsung TV displaying a desert rests on a mid-century modern style TV cabinet.
Samsung

If you've been considering upgrading to a 4K TV, now is a great time to find plenty of deals at various retailers. Today only, you can get the 58-inch model of Samsung's TU690T Crystal UHD 4K LED Tizen TV for $360, saving you $90 off the list price. It's part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals -- but this offer will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to get it at this price.

See at Best Buy

This model has a Crystal Processor 4K, which allows your TV to automatically upscale content to 4K, and both the Direct Lit panel and HDR enhance the color and contrast of PurColor Crystal display. The TV also has a universal guide that can tailor recommendations based on other content you enjoy. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2, which means you can integrate it with other devices in your home to control your TV with just your voice.

Read more: 17 Superb Gift Ideas That Are at All-Time Low Pricing and Can Still Be Delivered in Time