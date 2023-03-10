Apple Music Classical Ring Doorbell: Head-to-Toe View Roku's TV Lineup iOS 16.4 Beta 3 Long COVID: What to Know iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra Spring Forward: Keep Your Sleep on Track March Madness 2023
Grab This 43-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV for Just $210

Get your hands on one of our favorite budget TVs of the year for $160 less right now.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
If you're looking for a basic TV at a great price, the 4-Series Fire TV is hard to beat. It landed a spot on our best budget TVs roundup and has the brightest screen of the lot. At 43 inches, this isn't a mammoth screen, but it's has 4K resolution and is a solid option for gaming or for anyone who is already invested in the Amazon smart home ecosystem. Normally $370, Amazon has discounted this TV by $160, which means you can get one for your den, office, bedroom or anywhere else for just $210. 

If you watch TV in a bright space, this display should deliver all the brightness you need to see a clear and vibrant picture. It has support for 4K Ultra HD at up to 60 frames per second, along with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. And you'll be able to stream your favorite content from the most popular apps. It has three HDMI 2.0 inputs for consoles and other devices and an HDMI eARC 2.1 port for soundbars and other speaker equipment. 

This TV also comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make searching for what you want to watch quick and easy. You can also use Alexa to check the weather, update you on sports scores, control compatible speakers and more with your remote. It also works with AirPlay for you to share videos, photos and more to your TV from your iPhone or iPad. And Gamers can also stream games on Amazon Luna or download games from the App Store, while Amazon Prime members will have access to select games for free. 

If you are looking for a larger screen, both the 50-inch and 55-inch models are also discounted to $290 and $360, respectively. And if you're looking for another brand, we've collected the best cheap TV deals currently available into one place.