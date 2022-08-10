Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40

Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.

Modelled after the likes of Apple AirPods and Beats Studio Buds, these OnePlus earbuds come with a charging case and are in a sleek matte black or glossy white. These buds were originally $150, but you can get them on Amazon now for just $110. They last up to 38 hours on a single charge: plug it in for 10 minutes and you get 10 hours of listening time. A USB-C charging cable comes included in the purchase.

Besides long play time and a great look, these earbuds are also IP55 water- and sweat-resistant, so they're perfect for the outdoors and the gym. Two 11mm dynamic drivers are built into these buds, offering powerful bass that brings acoustics to life. It also has smart adaptive noise cancellation and will adapt to your sound environment.