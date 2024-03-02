Grab These Last-Minute Best Buy Weekend Deals Before They Expire on Sunday

There's a huge sale on tech happening right now at Best Buy, including things like TVs, action cameras, laptops, headphones, smart lighting and a whole bunch more. This massive three-day sale wraps up tomorrow, though, so be sure to snag any last-minute deals while they last. A lot of stuff is marked down. To save you time and energy, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted the best offers. Again, the deals end Sunday — March 3 at 9:59 p.m. PT — so make any selections before then.

DuraPro 55-inch LED Outdoor Partial Sun 4K TV: $1,199 This outdoor TV has a 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's a great choice for covered patios, decks or balconies as we start to prepare for warmer weather. Details Save $600 $1,199 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $800 This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch, full HD touchscreen and runs on a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes with a generous 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Details Save $300 $800 at Best Buy

Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater and Fan: $200 This three-in-one device can clean your air, cool your space or warm things up when you need it to -- all with an anti-allergen HEPA filter. It tracks air quality and has smart features to prevent overheating as well. Right now, it's only $200. Details Save $250 $200 at Best Buy

More great deals at Best Buy:

It's worth noting that some items may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been holding out on signing up, now may be the time to consider a subscription. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, like like free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.

