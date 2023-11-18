Grab the Stylish 41mm Apple Watch SE 2 for Just $179 at Walmart

Having a smartwatch is a convenient way to stay connected on the go, but some models come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking for value, it's hard to beat the Apple Watch SE. The second-gen model earned a spot on our roundup of the best smartwatches you can get as a budget-friendly Apple Watch that doesn't compromise on too many features -- and now it's even more affordable to get your hands on one. Walmart is set to slash the price of the second-gen Apple Watch SE to just $179. That's a $70 discount, the lowest price we've seen.

But if you're interested, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as this deal isn't available just yet. Walmart's next Black Friday sale officially starts on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. That's when this offer will go live. For those who missed Walmart's first Black Friday sales event, you have a second chance to cash in on some stellar savings. Starting Wednesday, this deal will be available, along with plenty of other bargain buys including top tech, home goods and much more. And Walmart Plus members get an early start to the event, with access to the sale beginning at noon ET.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE is definitely a step up from its predecessor, and it even earned an Editors' Choice Award last year. While it doesn't carry all of the features available in more expensive models on Apple's lineup, like an always-on display, health sensors or a QWERTY keyboard, this Apple Watch does have the most important features most people are looking for in a smartwatch.

It covers all the basics like on-wrist notifications, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, contactless Apple Pay and more. Plus, it has the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and sports a low-power mode to extend your battery life, an upgraded Compass app to retrace your steps, and safety features like car-crash detection. Its 41mm display may be a little small for some, but most people should still be able to read notifications comfortably, and having a compact watch may be more convenient while on the go. At under $200, this smartwatch is an absolute steal.

