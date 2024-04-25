Grab the Roborock Revo Q Robot Vacuum and Mop for $200 Less Right Now

When chores like vacuuming and mopping are daily household tasks, especially with kids and pets in the mix, coming home to clean floors sounds like a pipe dream. Thanks to the great robot vacuums available today, this dream is a reality. Right now on Amazon, you can get the Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop for $700. The vacuum is already discounted to $750 and thanks to a $50 on-page coupon, you can get that price down to $700. That's a $200 savings on the regular price of $900. Don't wait too long because deals on Amazon are fleeting.

The Roborock Q Revo comes in black and white models, both of which are discounted right now. It has dual-spinning mop heads to get up all that grime, and then it uses hot air to dry the floors, helping to reduce further mess. The 5-liter water tank on the dock automatically fills the robot's tank, allowing it to cover a mop range of 4,305 square feet. The mop and vacuum are both self-emptying, and you can go up to seven weeks before needing to empty it manually. It has mega suction to get up dust and dirt from all kinds of surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpet. The Revo detects and avoids obstacles as well. It charges fast and you can control it via Alexa and an app. With pet hair, dust and dander swept away, you can come home to a clean space. While $700 is certainly still an investment, if you've been eyeing a robot vacuum that can do it all, this is a great deal. Remember to clip the on-page coupon to see the full discount applied in your cart.

