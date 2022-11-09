Grab the Perfect Gift for Less With Up to 25% Off Top-Selling Man Crates

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

With Christmas just over a month away, it's time to start thinking about shopping for gifts. And if you're having a hard time figuring out what to get that special someone, you may want to scope out the selection at Man Crates. The online retailer makes tons of curated boxes packed full of unique gifts, and right now you can pick some up for less. Man Crates is offering up to 25% off some of its bestselling boxes, with crates for whiskey-lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, would-be grill masters and more on sale starting at just $30. This sale runs until Sunday, Nov. 13, so be sure to get your order in before then.

You can save up to $40 on crates for all kinds of hobbies, tastes and interests at this sale. If you're shopping for a passionate home chef, you could grab this for $70, $30 off the usual price. It includes a three-in-one cast-iron skillet set, as well as everything you need for your first meal. Or, if you're looking for the perfect gift for the beer enthusiast in your life, you could pick up the $60 , which is $20 off right now. It includes all the equipment and ingredients you need to whip up a batch of perfectly spiced holiday ale.

There are even some crates that require to you put together the gift yourself -- a great choice for those who prefer a more hands-on gift. This tactical is on sale for $100, $30 off, and includes a blade, pins, paracord and everything else you need to construct a Japanese-style Tanto knife.