Grab the Newest Surface Laptop Go 3 for Just $750 From Amazon

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is the latest iteration of the Surface Laptop Go, an ultraportable laptop that has enough power under the hood for real work. While this configuration might not compete with the latest MacBook Air, it's a great alternative if you aren't in the Apple ecosystem but still want something thin and light. Luckily, it's much cheaper than a MacBook Air, and there's even a deal from Amazon that lowers it down to $750 if you also clip the on-page coupon.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 has an Intel Core i5 1235u processor, which is a mid-range CPU that the Go 3 has been optimized for. As such, you have enough power to do productivity tasks or editing work on the go without having to worry about the laptop not being able to handle what you throw at it. It's also great for school and day-to-day activities, although don't expect to get any serious gaming done, except maybe some older indie or casual games.

It has an excellent 12.4-inch touchscreen that runs a 1536 x 1024 resolution and an HD webcam that's great for online meetings. Audio quality is also good, with a relatively high-end mic and the voice clarity tech it runs. In terms of RAM, you get 8GB of DDR5, which is slightly on the lower end but should be fine if you aren't a power user. The same goes for the 256GB of storage, although you could always supplement that with an external hard drive if you feel it's not enough. It also has roughly a 15-hour battery life, which is excellent and comparable to the MacBook Air.

Overall, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a mid-range laptop that's very portable and great for daily life. That said, if you'd like to see something different, check out these laptop deals as well.