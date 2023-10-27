Take Home the HP Spectre 2-in-1 for $850 at Best Buy (Save $650)

For true versatility, investing in a two-in-one model that combines the best of tablets and laptops in one device has long been a good idea. Right now, you can nab the HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop for $850 -- that's a $650 discount. And if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can score an extra $50 savings, bringing the price down to just $800. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This 2023 laptop comes equipped with a 13.5-inch IPS touchscreen display with full HD resolution and durable Corning Gorilla Glass. Because it's nice and compact, it's a solid portable option for those who need a computer to take on the go, and it has a full 360-degree hinge to use it in multiple positions.

As for storage, this model has 512GB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM, plus it has a 13th-gen Intel i7 Evo processor to handle big projects, multitasking, multimedia and more. It's also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E for those who have a cutting-edge router. And with fast charge, you'll be able to bring a dead battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes.