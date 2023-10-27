X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Take Home the HP Spectre 2-in-1 for $850 at Best Buy (Save $650)

This ultraportable touchscreen laptop usually costs $1,500 -- but right now you can snag it at a much more affordable price.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The HP Spectre 2-in-1 13.5-inch touchscreen laptop (512GB) is displayed against a yellow background.
HP/CNET

For true versatility, investing in a two-in-one model that combines the best of tablets and laptops in one device has long been a good idea. Right now, you can nab the HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop for $850 -- that's a $650 discount. And if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can score an extra $50 savings, bringing the price down to just $800. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Best Buy

This 2023 laptop comes equipped with a 13.5-inch IPS touchscreen display with full HD resolution and durable Corning Gorilla Glass. Because it's nice and compact, it's a solid portable option for those who need a computer to take on the go, and it has a full 360-degree hinge to use it in multiple positions. 

As for storage, this model has 512GB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM, plus it has a 13th-gen Intel i7 Evo processor to handle big projects, multitasking, multimedia and more. It's also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E for those who have a cutting-edge router. And with fast charge, you'll be able to bring a dead battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers