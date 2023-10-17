Grab the Heavily Discounted Blink Outdoor 3 for Just $50

The latest Blink Outdoor 4 was released a couple of months ago in August, bringing a few different upgrades to image quality. And while you can certainly grab the latest Outdoor 4 for $120, the Outdoor 3 is still a solid camera that has deal on it, making it perfect for expanding an existing system or creating a new one at a budget price. You can grab it from Best Buy for $50, which is 50% off from the regular $100.

The Blink Outdoor 3 has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, which is perfect for a budget-oriented camera, and will likely work in most situations without much issue. It also has relatively good night vision, although it's only in black and white. If you want something with color or better night vision, you might want to go for the Ring Floodlight instead. Similarly, you get a 110-degree field of view, with motion sensors with alerts and live view, which isn't hidden behind a subscription cost. That's a huge plus.

Besides, the whole device is weatherproof, so you shouldn't worry about setting it up outside, but the convenience doesn't end there. Unlike other cameras, the Outdoor 3 doesn't have an internal battery and instead runs one set of AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about charging it up. The only downside, in terms of convenience, is that there is no local storage unless you also buy the Sync Module 2, which goes for $35. You don't really need it, but it's worth it if you want to avoid the $3 monthly subscription to save recordings to the cloud.

As you might imagine, the Blink Outdoor 3 also works with Alexa, which is great if you're already in the ecosystem. Of course, if you'd prefer something outside the Amazon ecosystem or want something with a better image, you can check out some of these home security camera deals for alternatives.