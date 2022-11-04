Grab the GoPro Hero 8 for Only $230 With This Early Black Friday Deal (Save $70)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

While the GoPro Hero 8 is not the latest and greatest GoPro camera on the market (that would be the GoPro 11), it remains a great action cam that can help you capture sharable, shake-free video of all your adventures.

If you want a versatile camera that can handle tough environments and don't mind an older model you can find some great GoPro deals. As part of its early Black Friday lineup, Best Buy has marked the GoPro Hero 8 down to just $230, saving you $70 off the list price.

In addition to its rugged build, this camera is waterproof (submersible up to 33 feet), offers excellent image stabilization, delivers 12-megapixel images and can shoot 4K video at 60fps. It also actively filters out wind, vibration and handling to deliver clearer audio.

The camera comes equipped with GPS and motion sensors to capture your location, altitude and speed. Plus digital lenses allow you to toggle between Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView. In fact, the camera can detect when you face it or when you smile (among other motions) and it will automatically handpick your best shots. It also has a card slot so that you can save your creations, but you'll have to purchase a microSD card separately.

