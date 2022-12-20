CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra for $749 Right Now (Save $50)

This rugged smartwatch comes with LTE connectivity, a bright screen, a bigger battery and more.
2 min read
The Apple Watch Ultra is displayed against a green background.
Apple/CNET

The Apple Watch Ultra was just released in September, but we've already seen some deals on this spectacular smartwatch. In fact, the Ultra impressed us so much that it scored a CNET Editors' Choice Award last month due to its fitness-tracking features, bright screen and durable design. There's even a low-power mode for workouts, which can extend the Ultra's battery life even further. Right now at both Amazon and Best Buy you can snag the Apple Watch Ultra for just $749 -- that's a $50 savings and only $10 more than the all-time low we saw on Black Friday.

See at Amazon
See at Best Buy

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple's current lineup, but the Ultra comes with a large 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default. 

As for the screen, it's not just a bigger size that you'll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market. 

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too. 

