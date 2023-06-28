Grab the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom for Just $80 (Save $30)

Looking to keep the party going all summer long? Having a portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to bring music with you wherever you go -- and you can find some great deals out there. Right now you can score $30 off the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, bringing the price down to just $80. It has a waterproof design and delivers on sound quality, making it a great addition to your pool party or day at the beach.

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom scored a spot on our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers out there thanks to its portability, sound quality and price. It's a solid mini boombox and is both fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating and has an integrated handle for easy carrying. It will even float if it gets knocked into the water. The speaker delivers a solid sound for the size, beating out a lot of the competition and has a BassUp setting to give it a better punch. It also has an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours and can even charge your device if you need a boost.

I grabbed one for myself last year and have really enjoyed having it for celebrations and while hanging out by the pool. CNET's David Carnoy gave it a full review, stating that "this speaker is easy to recommend, particularly if you're looking for something that can play more loudly than your typical compact Bluetooth speaker." And this deal makes it an even better value.