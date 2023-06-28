X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Keep Your Eyes in Top ShapeAcer Swift X 14 ReviewCNET CouponsLiving Off the GridBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies

Grab the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom for Just $80 (Save $30)

Save on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers -- it's waterproof, delivers solid sound quality and it can last up to 24 hours.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom portable Bluetooth speaker is displayed against a yellow background.
Anker/CNET

Looking to keep the party going all summer long? Having a portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to bring music with you wherever you go -- and you can find some great deals out there. Right now you can score $30 off the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, bringing the price down to just $80. It has a waterproof design and delivers on sound quality, making it a great addition to your pool party or day at the beach. 

See at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom scored a spot on our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers out there thanks to its portability, sound quality and price. It's a solid mini boombox and is both fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating and has an integrated handle for easy carrying. It will even float if it gets knocked into the water. The speaker delivers a solid sound for the size, beating out a lot of the competition and has a BassUp setting to give it a better punch. It also has an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours and can even charge your device if you need a boost. 

I grabbed one for myself last year and have really enjoyed having it for celebrations and while hanging out by the pool. CNET's David Carnoy gave it a full review, stating that "this speaker is easy to recommend, particularly if you're looking for something that can play more loudly than your typical compact Bluetooth speaker." And this deal makes it an even better value. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image