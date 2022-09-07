Grab the Amazon Fire HD Kids 8 Bundle for as Low as $108

There are lots of games, books and apps available for kids that can promote learning and reading, but kids can be really tough on electronics. If you're in the market for a tablet your kids can use, the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet from Amazon is a solid choice. Not only is this device designed to be durable and easy-to-use, but this device also made it onto our roundup of best kids' tablets available this year -- and right now you can get even more bang for your buck with a special bundle price.

Today only, you can save 43% on a Fire HD 8 Kids bundle, an $85 savings, which includes the device, a charger and much more. This brings the price to just $108. Note, however, that this price is for the -- sale prices on other colors varies. This deal ends tonight, so take advantage of the sale early to lock in the lowest price.

What is included in the bundle? Well, your purchase includes the 32GB version of the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, a kid-proof protective device case with a built-in stand, a zippered travel sleeve with handles and a portable charger, which only takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge.

The tablet gets up to 12 hours of battery life and can stream over Wi-Fi or allow kids to view downloaded content on the go. And with the portable charger, you can extend that time even further. If you think your child will need more than 32GB of space, you can always purchase a to expand the device's storage by up to 1TB.

This Kids model features a ton of parental controls, which allow you to monitor what your children are looking at and adjust as needed, filtering out content you decide isn't relevant or engaging. You can even set educational goals or screen time limits. It also comes with a two-year "worry-free" replacement warranty, which means if your kids do manage to break the tablet, you'll be issued another one at no cost to you.

Another advantage? Your purchase also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which has thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and more from well-known brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After your first year ends, your subscription will automatically renew at $4.99 a month, plus tax. However, canceling is easy to do via the Parent Dashboard or by contacting Customer Service.

This is a pretty great deal if you've got a child (or children) between the ages of 3 and 7 and want to give them a chance to learn, read, watch and explore in a safe environment with a tablet durable enough to withstand the drops and tumbles of childhood.