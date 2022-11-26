Grab the 10th-Gen iPad (2022) for $419 Right Now at Amazon

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you didn't get a chance to check off your entire shopping list on Black Friday, don't worry -- plenty of deals still remain as we head into Cyber Monday. Tablets remain one of the most versatile tech tools around, making streaming, reading, browsing the web and talking to friends easy while remaining portable. And with the right accessories, they can become full workstations.

The iPad remains one of the most popular tablets around, and right now you can get a 2022 64GB Wi-Fi model in blue for $419 -- saving you $30 off the list price. Pink, white and yellow versions are available as well at a slightly lower discount. We don't have an exact end date on this sale, but Apple products are rarely discounted and tend to sell out quickly, so we recommend you making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to snag one at this price.

Named one of our best iPads for 2022, this 10th-gen iPad sports the biggest update to the entry-level iPad ever, overhauling the design with an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and a USB-C port, plus it features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It runs on Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and supports Touch ID via the top button. It also has a 12-mgapixel wide back camera as well as a 12-megapixel wide front camera with Center Stage, making it easy to take pictures and video or video chat with friends, family or colleagues.

If you enjoy a stylus for greater versatility on your tablets, be sure you grab the original Apple Pencil, as the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with this particular device. You can also add the Magic Keyboard Folio if you plan to use your iPad for work or school. And if this model isn't quite right for you, be sure to check out other iPad deals happening now.