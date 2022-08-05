Grab Stylish Heels for Just $50 at Nine West

Nine West is well-known for its quality handbags, shoes, sunglasses and more, and right now the company is offering $50 heels for a limited time. You won't want to miss out on this deal: Most of the heels that are on sale retail for around $100 and there are over 280 styles and colors to choose from.
Whether you're a fan of pumps, block heels, slides or ankle straps, you're sure to find something in this lineup. Maybe you want an espadrille wedge sandal to pair with any summer outfit or metallic ankle wrap sandals that make a bold statement. While I always favor block-heeled sandals for versatility and all-day comfort, I also love getting a little more height with platform sandals like this (originally $109, save $59). If you're having a hard time deciding, keep in mind that there's free shipping for orders over $60, so you can get two or more heels if you want.