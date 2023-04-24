Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Grab Some Wall Chargers and Power Banks for Less at Amazon's Anker Sale

Recharge your phone, tablet or laptop faster with up to $40 off Anker's powerful GaNPrime lineup.

Max McHone
2 min read
A black and gray Anker wall charger against a green background.
Anker

Tired of putting your day on hold while you wait for your phone to recharge? Then you'll want to invest in a charger that's going to get you juiced up and back on your way as fast as possible. And right now, you can even snag one at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to $40 off Anker's GaNPrime ultra-fast wall chargers, power banks and charging stations, with prices starting at just $42. There's no set expiration for this sale, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These advanced Anker chargers support fast charging for phones, tablets and there are even some models powerful enough to charge laptops. If you want something compact that you can take on the go, you can snag this slim Anker 727 charging station for $80, $20 off when you activate the instant coupon. It can charge up to six devices at a time with two AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and boasts a maximum output of 100W. Or, if you need serous power, you can grab this Anker 747 wall charger with an impressive 150W output. It can charge up to four devices at once, including laptops, and you can snag it on sale for $88, $22 off the usual price. And if you want to be able to charge up anywhere, you can snag this portable Anker 737 power bank. It boasts an impressive 24,000 mAh capacity, a 140W output and has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port to charge up to three devices at a time. You can save $40 when you activate the instant coupon on the product page, dropping the price down to $120.

