Grab Some Spare Cables, Power Banks and More at Amazon's 1-Day Anker Sale

The online retailer is offering up to 45% off Anker's sleek charging accessories, including cables, power strips and wall chargers.

Max McHone
A blue Anker 623 portable charger against a blue background.
Anker

Considering how inconvenient a dead phone battery can be, it's always a good idea to have a few spare chargers on hand. And if you're looking to stock up, now's a great time to snag some extras at Amazon's ongoing Anker accessory sale. The online retailer is offering up to 45% off a selection of cables, power banks, wall chargers and more so you can grab some for less. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

No matter what kind of charging gear you're looking for, you'll find it for less at this sale. If you just want some spare charging cables, you can grab this two-pack of 10-foot USB-A to USB-C nylon cables for just $11, saving you $9 compared to the usual price. Or, if you're an iPhone user, you can pick up two USB-C to Lightning cable cords for $22, which is $13 off the usual price. And if you want to pair them with a wall charger that supports 65W fast charging, you can grab this Anker 735 GaNPrime charger for $40, or $20 off. There are also some power banks you can grab on sale so you can charge while you're on the go. This Anker 335 power bank has a 20,000 mAh capacity, which is enough to fully recharge your phone around three times, and it's on sale for $45, saving you $15 compared to the usual price. There are plenty of other accessories on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection

