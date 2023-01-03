CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Save $100 On This 2TB Portable SanDisk SSD and Take Your Files Anywhere

This external SanDisk storage drive has drop protection, lightning-fast data transfer speeds and today only you can pick it up for just $130.
It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $130, saving you $100 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

This SanDisk SSD prioritizes speed rather than durability, though it's still protected against drops of up to two meters. It's equipped with a second-gen USB-C 3.2 interface, and boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 520MB per second. It's also smaller than four inches and weights just 1.4 ounces, so it's easy to toss it in your backpack and take with you on the go. And with a storage capacity of two terabytes, it can handle a full back-up for most laptops and desktops. If you do want something that's a little more rugged, you can also save $90 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme, which drops the price down to $190.

