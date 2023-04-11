Grab Select Refurbished M1 MacBooks Starting at $680

If you're looking for a premium laptop, Apple MacBooks are hard to beat, but finding good deals on Apple products isn't easy. Apple rarely offers discounts on its products directly. However, if you don't mind buying a refurbished model, Woot has available that can save you some cash. While they've never been sold to an end user, these items do have some cosmetic blemishes -- but if you can live with that, this is a great time to invest in a MacBook for less than you'd pay for a brand new model. This offer is available now through April 18, while supplies last.

If you're looking to maximize your screen size and want a powerhouse that can handle pretty much whatever you throw at it, the is a solid option. It has a 16.2-inch screen and an Apple M1 Pro chip. It's available with either 512GB of SSD storage for $1,600 or 1TB of SSD storage for $1,850. Both models come with 16GB of RAM, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, a headphone jack and a 1080p webcam. And if you want to upgrade to a 2021 MacBook Pro model sporting an , there's one with 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM available for $2,450.

For something a little more portable, you can grab the slightly smaller 2021 MacBook Pro. It's just $1,390 right now, which may fit more easily into some budgets -- but it comes with an M1 Pro chip, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, which is plenty of power for the average user.

And if you're in search of the lowest price, check out the . Equipped with an M1 chip and a 13.3-inch screen, it's a good option for those who are often on the go. It offers 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, and you can snag one in Space Gray for just $680. And with cloud storage options available if you decide you need additional space, this is a great deal for anyone looking for a basic MacBook.

According to Woot, refurbished items are ensured to be in full working condition -- and each MacBook in this sale is covered by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. And if you want to read more about the differences in the various M1 chips available before you buy, be sure to check out our Apple Mac Chips breakdown where we compare different models. Be sure to check out the of Apple MacBooks at Woot to find the right fit for your needs.