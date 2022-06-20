Grab Samsung's Latest Galaxy S22 for as Low as $100 Right Now

While plenty of retailers and carriers are offering deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 phones, many will require you to lock into a 24 or 36 month contract and pay it off in installments. If you're looking to own your phone outright, unlocked with no strings attached, buying from Samsung directly is the way to go. Samsung is currently offering some great deals that allow you to grab a new S22 for as low as just $100. We'll break down the different offers below, but note that there is no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

These specific promotions are for the standard S22 and the step-up S22 Plus (though you can find similar offers on the high-end as well), and there are two main offers available. The first is a straightforward discount available to everyone, with no trade-in required. You can save $50 on the 256GB model of the S22, or save $100 on the 256GB S22 Plus. That brings them down to the same price as the 128GB model, so you're essentially getting double the storage for free.

And if you do have a device you're looking to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit for phones, tablets and smartwatches, dropping the S22 down to just $100, and the S22 Plus to just $300. You can even get hundreds off for trading in older devices and devices with cracked screens, so long as they still turn on and function normally. And trading in Samsung devices appears to net you a better value than those from other brands.

While deals on S22 phones are plentiful right now, they do tend to shift pretty frequently. If you're committed to taking advantage of these promotions, we would recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.