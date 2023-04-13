Grab Refurbished Sonos Speakers and Soundbars for as Low as $139

Sonos speakers are some of the best in the business, but as with a lot of top tech, that premium quality is often accompanied by a premium price. However, if you don't mind buying used, you can get your hands on a refurbished model at a better price. Sonos has refurbished speakers and and soundbars starting as low as $139 right now.

Certified refurbished tech from Sonos is thoroughly tested and guaranteed to work like a brand new model would. Plus, it's backed by a one-year warranty, just in case. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later, as these types of deals tend to go quickly.

For those looking for a smart speaker, the Sonos Roam is a solid option. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life and voice control, plus it's small enough to take with you when you're on the go. And because it's both IP67-rated waterproof and drop resistant, you can take it just about anywhere. While a new model will set you back $179, you can grab a for just $139, saving you $40.

But if you're looking for an indoor speaker and don't mind using the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 or the touch controls, you may want to opt for the . You can stream all your favorite content and it offers great sound quality. Plus, you can mix and match it with other Sonos speakers in your home. At $159, you'll save $40 over buying new on this model as well.

And for an entertainment space upgrade, the first-generation Beam is a great choice. This smart soundbar will offer better sound quality than you can get from most TVs, plus it will sync with your remote for easy control. While Sonos no longer sells new versions of the Gen 1 model, the Gen 2 is priced at $499. But you can grab this for just $319.

Of course, if you really want top-quality sound, you may want to snag the premium soundbar for $679. It lacks the microphone of the regular Sonos Arc, but with Dolby Atmos and two height channels, it should offer a truly immersive experience.