Grab Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells Starting at Just $20

Video doorbells are a smart, low-cost way to add some security to your home. They can give you a real-time view of your entryway and alert you when visitors or packages arrive. Now through Feb. 16, you can get grade-A refurbished Ring video doorbells for as low as $20 while supplies last.

Our pick for the best budget-friendly Ring video doorbell available is the . It has a 1080p video resolution, a 155-degree field-of-view, two-way audio and can be wired or run on the included built-in rechargeable battery. This model, when paired with the app, will deliver mobile notifications when the built-in motion-detection sensors are activated. And it's available right now for $40.

And for the absolute lowest price in this sale, check out the . At just $20, it's a cheap option that you won't ever have to charge. It does, however, require existing doorbell wiring for its power supply. Be sure to shop the to check out all of the available models. Also note that if you want to record all your videos to review clips for up to 60 days or share videos and photos, you will need to invest in the optional Ring Protection Plan, with subscriptions starting at just $3 per month, per device.

Grade-A refurbs are reconditioned to be as good as new. But your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. And if you're not a fan of refurbished devices, or these models aren't the right fit for your home, be sure to check out on new Ring doorbells, cameras and other products, which are up to 40% off today.