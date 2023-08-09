Grab Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds for $59 (Save $40)

Need a solid pair of everyday earbuds, but don't want to spend a fortune? Whether you use your earbuds to focus, relax or stay motivated during a workout, there are options out there with solid sound quality that won't break the bank. And right now Amazon has slashed the price on the already affordable Google Pixel Buds A-Series by 40%, dropping the price from $99 down to just $59. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for a cheap pair of everyday earbuds, the A-Series can fit the bill. They're light and comfortable, but offer good sound for the price, along with solid call quality if you're looking for an option to help you stay connected on the go. These buds even have an adaptive sound mode that will shift the volume automatically in response to the ambient noise in your environment. And if you need directions, translations or other help, you can get help hands-free with access to Google Assistant.

As for battery life, you can expect to get up to 5 hours of playback per charge, with an additional 19 hours with the charging case. These earbuds are also IPX4-rated sweat-resistant, so whether you wear them at the gym or get caught in inclement weather on your commute, these buds can handle it.

And if you want to see what other options are out there, be sure to check out our roundup of the best earbuds and headphones deals happening now.