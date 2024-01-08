Grab Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum With an $81 Discount

Cleaning up a house can be a difficult and exhausting task, especially if you're facing it at the end of a long work day. While robot vacuums are one solution, they tend to be quite expensive and are really only good for cleaning the floor. On the other hand, cordless vacuums are much more versatile, and you can also find them for relatively cheap prices. And one of our favorites, the Tineco Pure One S11, is on sale at its second-lowest price to date.

You can pick up the vacuum for just $219 instead of the usual $300, and that's only $9 more than the all-time low it hit during Black Friday sales, so this is an incredible deal. Unfortunately, there's no expiration date listed on this, so we don't know how long the discount will stick around for -- so be quick.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real-time. It's also collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

