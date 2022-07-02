Grab OtterBox Elevation Tumblers Starting at $15

Whether you want to keep your coffee hot, your water cold or anything in between, investing in a tumbler is a good idea. OtterBox tumblers are made from stainless steel, making them a durable option whether you're taking your favorite beverage to work or you're hiking the great outdoors.

Right now Woot has on sale, and as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals, the site is offering an extra $3 off for Prime members, meaning you can snag a tumbler for as low as $15. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial so that you can cash in on all the Prime Day savings. This OtterBox deal at Woot is only available until July 7, while supplies last.

The OtterBox tumblers are available in 28 ounce and 36 ounce sizes. In addition to the stainless steel exterior, the tumblers feature an internal copper lining to maintain the temperature of your beverage. The design keeps liquids cold for up to seven days. Plus, the body of the tumbler is sweat-resistant, so it won't leave any rings behind.

The comes in your choice of six colors and your choice of either a screw-in or hydration lid. Originally listing for $40, the tumbler is marked down to just $18, and Prime members can score it for $15. The comes in just two colors and only features the screw-in lid. It's down from $30 to $19, making the tumbler only $16 for Prime members.

Be sure to log in using the Login with Amazon button to receive the additional discount. Plus, your purchase comes with a one-year OtterBox warranty -- just in case.