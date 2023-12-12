Grab One of These Keurig Coffee Makers and Save Up to $70

If you absolutely love your coffee, having a good-quality coffee maker can make a big difference. Of course, having a high-end device can often take up a lot of space and cost a ton of money. That's where Keurig machines come into play, since they can give you an excellent cup of coffee without costing you an arm and a leg. Luckily, there is a pretty goodsale going on at Best Buy on Keurig machines, of which we've included a couple below, as well as a deal from Amazon to round everything out.

There's the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve coffee maker, which is excellent if you want something a bit smaller for your kitchen. It has a 36-ounce reservoir and can handle brew sizes of 6, 8 and 10-ounce, although that will also somewhat affect the brew strength. And, if you're a tea drinker, it can dispense hot water as well, which is a nice added feature. You can grab the K-Compact for $50 instead of $100, which is a pretty solid price.

If you like the idea of a slim Keurig machine but want something even more compact and travel-friendly, then you'll love the Keurig K-Slim. It's only five inches wide, so it's perfect for tiny kitchens or a travel case, and it has an impressive 46-ounce reservoir that can brew up to four cups before needing a refill. It's a bit more expensive at $70, rather than the usual $130, but it's well worth it if you want something compact and convenient.

Finally, if you don't care as much about size and want something formidable, then the Keurig K-Select is the one to go for. It has a considerable 52-ounce reservoir and can take mugs up to 7.4 inches tall. It even has more brew sizes with the option of 6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces and it has Quiet Brew tech in it, which essentially means that it's quieter than your average machine, so it's great if your kitchen is near your living room or workspace.