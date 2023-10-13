Grab My Favorite Electric Screwdriver Set for Just $35 Right Now (Save $45)

When thinking of nifty tech upgrades, tools can be overlooked. But switching your manual screwdriver over to an electric model can be a wise investment. Electric models can save you a lot of time on home projects like putting together furniture, installing decor and more and be less physically demanding to use. If you've been considering investing in a cordless electric screwdriver, the Hoto Nex O1 Pro is an excellent option I can personally recommend. And while October Prime Day has ended, this is one of the discounts you can still get your hands on, making this set an affordable option.

Regularly $80, Amazon has slashed the price of this screwdriver set -- complete with 12 bits -- down to $50 for Prime members. And if you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops another 30% to just $35 total. That's only $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The design of this 3.6-volt screwdriver set is ultraminimalist, with a capsule-like appearance. When you remove the cap, you'll find 12 2-inch S2 steel magnetic bits that are easy to change out for different projects. It weighs under a pound and provides three different torque stages and a high rotational speed of 220 rpm. It also has a circular LED lamp that can help when you're dealing with dark spaces. Plus, this model charges using USB-C, which is highly convenient -- and a full charge can run more than 1,000 screws before it needs to refuel. The "screw-unscrew" buttons and the smart instant stop are both user-friendly features as well.

I bought this screwdriver set last year ahead of the holiday season and have used it to assemble rocking chairs and furniture, as well as changing out hardware on cabinets around the home. I've enjoyed the convenience of having a set with multiple bits ready to go -- and the compact design makes it easy to store, too.