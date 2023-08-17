Grab LG's Latest High-End C3 OLED TV for Over $650 Off at Amazon

If you're in the market for a stunning OLED TV, it doesn't get much better than LG's C Series. We we're impressed by last year's C2 model -- which we named the best high-end TV overall -- and right now you've got a chance to snag a next-gen model at a serious discount. Amazon currently has the new 65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,947, which saves you over $650 and is the absolute lowest price we've seen since this TV first hit shelves in the spring. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier, the LG OLED C3 Series "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." It features a stunning self-lit OLED 4K display, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors, sharp contrast and dazzling brightness. And its new sixth-gen A9 processor uses AI to automatically upscale the look and sound of your shows and movies for a better experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and has a dedicated filmmaker mode, which makes it a great choice for serious cinephiles. It's a great pick for gamers thanks to its fluid 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 0.1ms response time. And with an ultra-thin bezel, it has a sleek look that won't clash with your home's decor.

