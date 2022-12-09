Grab Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition for Xbox for Just $7

There's no shortage of Star Wars gear, books or games for fans, especially with the franchise in a sort of renaissance currently. (Not that it ever went away.) If you want to jump into the shoes of a Jedi, now is your chance. You can get an Xbox One for the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just $7.49 right now. And you can redeem that code if you have a next-gen console like the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, too. At 85% off, this deal won't last long, so be sure and snag this deal before it's gone.

This game was released in 2019, but it still remains a popular addition to the Star Wars universe. The game lets you explore the galaxy as a Jedi, using the Force to combat enemies standing in the way of your goal to revive the Jedi Order. CNET's Sean Keane said in is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review, "Respawn's game offers gripping narrative, intense lightsaber combat and wonderful worlds to explore." Note that this game is rated T for teen due to mild language and violence. The sequel to this game is set to be released March 17, 2023, so now's the perfect time to catch up on the story.