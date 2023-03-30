Grab JBL's Bar 5.0 Soundbar for Just $220 (Save $180)

Are you looking for an instant upgrade to your home entertainment setup? Soundbars are a great way to improve your audio quality without investing in a total home theater system. Most TV sets struggle to deliver impressive sound quality with their own built-in speakers due to size constraints, but a good soundbar can provide more powerful sound for your favorite content. And right now you can get 45% off the , bringing the price to just $220. That saves you $180 off the list price and it's $30 less than its current price at . This offer is available now through April 8, while supplies last.

This 5.0-channel, 250-watt soundbar has multibeam technology and virtual Dolby Atmos, along with four passive radiators that deliver substantial bass sound without the need for a separate subwoofer. Once the soundbar is set up with multibeam calibration ready to go, you should be able to hear your audio shift side to side or up and down as it passes through different channels for a surround-sound audio effect.

Having a soundbar right under your TV is a far more compact option than other speaker systems, and this JBL model is only 28 inches long while still delivering an immersive sound suitable for TV and music alike. It also has HDMI passthrough to connect multiple devices, as well as built-in Chromecast, AirPlay and Amazon Alexa to make streaming simple.

If you want to see other soundbar deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the latest offers.