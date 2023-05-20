Grab Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds for Just $130 Right Now (Save $100)

Having a set of noise-canceling earbuds makes it easy to immerse yourself in your favorite content throughout the day, whether you're trying to focus, workout or just stay entertained on your commute. While the Jabra Elite 85t were released in 2020, they offer quality sound and adjustable noise cancellation, making them a solid option for a lot of people who don't want to pay top dollar for the latest models. Right now you can save $100 on Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, dropping the price to $130. Just use code SAVE85T at checkout to get the savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Elite 85t has 12mm drivers that deliver a stronger bass sound than a lot of the competition. Plus, they offer active noise canceling and a HearThrough setting so you can stay aware of your surroundings. They also have six-microphones and wind protection that should reduce noise and maintain a decent call quality wherever the day takes you. They're IPX4-rated dust- and water-resistant, too. As for battery life, you'll get up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge when using ANC, and up to 25 hours of battery with the included wireless charging case. And for those who prefer buds that can connect to more than one device, these do offer multipoint Bluetooth pairing. At this price, they're a solid deal.

If you're looking for an even cheaper pair of budget-friendly earbuds, we've rounded up several options for under $100.