Grab Previous-Gen iPhone and Apple Watch Grade A Refurbs for as Low as $200

Apple's iPhone 14 series may be the latest models available from the brand, but there are of deals on older iPhones. If you're looking to find a great deal on a phone and don't necessarily need the most advanced models out there, you may want to consider some of the refurbished models currently available at Woot.

You can grab older generation iPhones -- including the previous-gen iPhone 13 -- along with refurbished Apple Watches starting at just $200, which can save you hundreds. This offer is available now through Aug. 31, while supplies last. Some models have already begun to sell out, however, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

All of the models available in this sale are fully unlocked and are Grade A refurbished models, which means the phones have been tested, inspected and repaired to full working condition and have minimal cosmetic damage. And they are backed by a 90-day limited warranty from Woot, just in case.

Woot has both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro available for purchase, with the base model starting at $550 and the Pro model going for $700. The iPhone 13 is still our favorite everyday phone on the market. And both the base and Pro versions feature a 6.1-inch screen and come with 128GB of storage, though you can upgrade to the 512GB version of the iPhone 13 for just $650, which is only $100 more and may be worth the splurge if you tend to save a lot of photos and videos.

But if you prefer a larger screen over massive storage, you may want to snag the iPhone 12 Pro Max instead. It's a generation older, but it's still a solid phone and it comes with a 6.7-inch screen, which may be a better fit for some people. Plus, it's available for as low as $630 right now -- and with cloud storage readily available, there are plenty of ways for you to hold onto your memories. And the base model iPhone 12 is also marked down to just $370.

However, if you're looking for a bottom-dollar deal on a solid smartphone, the iPhone 11 is available for as low as $290 for the 64GB model or $330 for the upgraded 128GB version.

And for those that are just getting into the smartwatch game or want a decent option without paying the price for the Series 8 or Ultra, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model starting at $200, with an upgrade to the LTE version for just $5 more. It still offers an always-on display, an ECG sensor and tons of fitness-tracking features to help you keep up with activity levels and more. Plus, you can play music or receive calls and messages right from your wrist, which is convenient when you're on the go.