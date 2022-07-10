IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
Skip Amazon's Fire TV Deals and Grab Google's Discounted Chromecast With Google TV

This matches the best price we've seen on Google's latest streaming hardware. Get one for $10 off ahead of Prime Day deals.
While the Roku Express 4K Plus remains our favorite streaming device on the market, Google has taken a real shot at the throne with its Chromecast with Google TV. Google's smart streaming device was our runner-up favorite for 2022, and right now you can snag it at a bargain. AmazonBest Buy, Target and Staples all currently have the Chromecast on sale for just $40, which is $10 off the usual price. None of the retailers has an expiration listed for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. You may want to think about ordering yours sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

While the Chromecast with Google TV may be our runner-up fav, it has plenty of handy features that its rival Roku streamer lacks. While both streamers support 4K content, only the Chromecast is compatible with Dolby Vision, which provides a crisp, stunning picture. Its biggest advantage, however, is the Google Assistant voice remote, which allows you to browse through thousands of shows and movies hands-free. Plus you can wirelessly stream, or "cast," content from your phone, tablet or laptop. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound, and it will provide personalized movie and show suggestions based on your viewing habits. All in all, this is a tough streamer to beat -- especially when you can grab it at a discount.