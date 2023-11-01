Grab Factory Reconditioned Philips Hue Lighting at Woot Starting at Just $18

Upgrading to smart lighting not only adds a lot of convenience to your daily routine, but it also allows you to customize your space, especially considering how many options are available these days. Whether you're investing in smart lighting for the first time or simply need to replace some of your old bulbs, Woot has massive bargains on factory reconditioned Philips lighting right now, with prices starting at just $18. These offers are available now through Nov. 6 while supplies last.

Refurbished devices have been returned, but have at least been inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid way to spend less money than you would buying a brand new product, while still getting quality items. Plus, your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

If you're looking for deals on light bulbs, you can snag four A19 white smart bulbs for $52 right now. They're dimmable and work with Alexa and Google Assistant. Or for those looking for a color light bulb to add ambiance to your space, there's an older A19 color bulb with 16 million colors that's just $25 right now -- though it will require a Hue Hub, so keep that in mind as you shop. And if you're just getting started, Woot has a 5-piece set that includes four A19 color bulbs and a Hue Hub for just $115 right now.

Looking for something a little more extravagant to jazz up your space? This 2-pack of Philips Hue Play light bars is available for $87. These nifty lights can be positioned near your screen or even mounted to the back of your TV and will sync with your movies or games to create an ambient light around your screen for a more immersive experience. You can also score a 6-foot lightstrip for $55 and a 3-foot extension for $18. Just be sure you have a Hue Hub for these options.

For outdoor lighting deals, the smart outdoor Welcome floodlight is just $60 right now and the Econic smart pathway light base kit is down to $92, though each requires a Hue Hub. And for those wanting to snag Festavia string lights for the upcoming holiday season, you can score a some for $179. It has a 65.6-foot cord and 250 mini LED lights, allowing for plenty of decorating options.

You'll also find deals on smart lamps, recessed lighting and more, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to get everything you need for your entire home. And take a look at our roundup of smart home deals for even more options like speakers, plugs, small appliances and more.